New toilets are set to be installed at a park in the Chichester district.

Following on from the very successful trial of a temporary toilet placed in Easebourne Park over the summer school holidays last year, Easebourne Parish Council have confirmed a contract for the construction and installation of two permanent off-grid eco toilets.

These two toilets will be serviced daily and will be open during the hours of daylight and during the months when the Park is most used. They will be constructed of sustainable wood with a reinforced lining and with wooden shingle tile roofs.

The wood for the roofs has been donated by Cowdray Estate.

