Jo Truscott has been appointed to the Petworth Town Council.

In their announcement on Monday, June 20, Petworth Town Council wrote: “Please welcome two new co-opted Petworth Town Councillors Jo Truscott and Edward Boyes who will be a great addition to an ongoing progressive Town Council.

“They can't wait to get stuck in and help the community of Petworth.

“Both have lived in Petworth for a number of years and have been involved in volunteering for various community groups and Town Council events.”