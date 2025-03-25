New treatment for injured horses at centre near Horsham hailed as 'amazing'

The new platelet-rich-plasma treatment is said to be particularly effective for horses with arthritis or ligament and tendon injuries.

It has been developed and is being offered by the charity Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre in Slinfold.

Charity chief executive Mary Frances, who has worked with horses for more than 40 years, says that case studies have shown horses make a dramatic recovery and have ‘amazing outcomes’ as a result of the treatment, known as PRP.

She said: “The results after two years are very encouraging. We see hundreds of horses annually, many struggling with osteoarthritis, ligament and tendon injuries, or wounds that have failed to heal properly.

"Our specially-formulated dose, produced on-site, is showing remarkable success in these areas.

“These results are particularly promising for overweight Cob horses and ponies, where traditional treatments like steroids can sometimes lead to laminitis.”

One successful example of the treatment is Wizard, a four-year-old, who had some bone chips in his right hock and was not comfortable to work or be backed showing pain and lameness. Following unsuccessful surgery and use of steroids – neither of which helped – PRP treatment ‘has given Wizard back his life,’ says Mary.

"He became sound very quickly and was able to enjoy safe sound hacking and gentle schooling. Twelve months later, he has strengthened in all three paces. His confidence has grown significantly in how he was using himself and he has now started to develop good quality muscle to protect his whole body.”

Mary is now keen to raise awareness of the new treatment – which has been developed with the help of scientist Janet Hadfield, director at Advanced Biologics Research, which specialises in biopharma innovation to give new hope for animals with complex and challenging diseases and produces the unique PRP formula for the charity.

The treatment at Moorcroft, which specialises in re-schooling and rehabilitating all breeds of horses including former racehorses, is administered by vet Vasco Lopes, owner and veterinary surgeon at Equine Veterinary Performance in Wisborough Green.

A ‘demonstration day’ is taking place at the Moorcroft Rehabilitation Centre in Slinfold on April 12 when visitors will be able to find out more about the new treatment.

1 . New horse treatment Wizard is said to have been 'given his life back' following treatment at the Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre in Slinfold, near Horsham Photo: Mark Beaumont

2 . New horse treatment Mary Francis, chief executive of the Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre in Slinfold. Photo: mark beaumont