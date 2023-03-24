Horsham District Council has planted a Common Lime tree (Tilia europaea) to mark the coronation of King Charles III this May.

The tree, planted by Horsham District Council cabinet members Roger Noel and Tony Hogben, has been positioned in Horsham Park just yards away from another Common Lime tree, which the Council planted in March 2022 to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and as part of the national Queen’s Green Canopy campaign.

The Common Lime (Tilia europaea) is a native species, which is rare in the wild. It makes a stately tree when fully grown and can reach 30 metres in height. It is good for wildlife, being a food plant for many insects which in turn provide food for hoverflies, ladybirds and birds. The flowers provide nectar and pollen for insects, particularly bees.

The tree planting ceremony was also attended by Ruth Fletcher with members of the Council’s Parks and Countryside team and Friends of Horsham Park.

The new tree in Horsham Park