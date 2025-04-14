Grand Pera Mediterranean Kitchen & Lounge is based at 8-9 Harold Place and said it is holding an official launch on Friday (April 18), offering 20 per cent off all food.

The owner behind the new venture is Mustafa Ergun, the founder of Shish in Robertson Street.

After moving to Hastings five years ago, he said his first venture, Shish, quickly became a local favourite, praised for both its cuisine and warm hospitality.

Mustafa added he has now teamed up with his cousin, chef Kadir, to take things to the next level with the launch of a larger, more ambitious venue.

Mustafa said the new location came about when the owner of Bubba’s Lounge approached them with an offer to take over his space.

He said: “When we saw the venue, we were amazed. It was everything we were looking for: spacious, stylish, and in a prime location with stunning sea views.

“As Shish Restaurant was already receiving high demand for private events, Grand Pera seemed like the perfect opportunity to create a space that could serve both exceptional food and host memorable occasions.

“The name Grand Pera was inspired by Istanbul’s historic and cosmopolitan Pera district, a place once known as the heart of cultural exchange between locals and foreigners.

“Today, Pera is home to luxury boutiques, hotels, restaurants, and vibrant city life. Drawing from this spirit, Grand Pera aims to become a meeting point for diverse tastes and cultures, right here in Hastings.

“The menu at Grand Pera currently focuses on Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, with plans to expand in the future.

“Chef Kadir brings with him years of experience from five-star hotels in Antalya, one of Turkey’s top tourism destinations. He has also worked in various regions across Turkey, gaining deep knowledge of local and regional cuisines. While the restaurant now emphasises Turkish dishes, the team is committed to developing a menu that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

“With its elegant bar, spacious layout, and beautiful seaside setting, Grand Pera is more than just a place to dine – it’s an ideal venue for private events, from birthday parties and engagements to meetings and celebrations. We believe that Hastings has long needed a venue like this, and we are proud to offer something truly unique to the community.

“Crafted with care and passion, Grand Pera Mediterranean Kitchen & Lounge brings a taste of the Mediterranean, and a touch of Istanbul’s charm, to the shores of Hastings.”

The restaurant is open every day from 10am till 11.30pm.

Grand Pera Mediterranean Kitchen & Lounge opens in Hastings at 8-9 Harold Place, the upper restaurant. The grand opening will be on April 18 with 20% off all food. Photo: staff

