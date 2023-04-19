New TV show looks for Sussex pairs who have never been abroad

A TV company is reaching out to Sussex pairs who have never been abroad for a brand-new show.

Yes Yes Media is giving Sussex friends, family, couples or colleagues a chance at a trip of lifetime and the opportunity to win money along the way.

Reaching out to Sussex residents this week, a spokesperson said: “In our cost-of-living crisis, going on holiday is needed more than ever, but for some it’s never been more difficult. Out of a survey of 2000 adults, a quarter claim they feel ‘empty’ unless they’ve got a big trip planned, while 67 per cent say it's something positive to look forward to. Yet one in ten brits have never been abroad!

“Yes Yes Media are looking for pairs who have never left Britain for a new TV show that will take you to new places and give you the chance to win cash prizes along the way.

Joshua Woroniecki

“Maybe you’ve not had the time or money? Something's always held you back? Or you’ve just never fancied it! Well now’s your chance to change all that!

“Never Been Abroad Brits are seeking couples, friends, colleagues, family (and everyone in-between) to apply for this exciting new TV show. To find out more, please contact: [email protected]”