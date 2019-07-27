New TV show needs Sussex applicants

A new daytime TV show is looking for participants from Sussex.

Electric Ray is making a new TV series for the BBC called Call That Hard Work.

Producers said it will be a ‘warm-hearted, fun show’, which will see three people with different careers swap jobs for a day each.

At the end of each day they will rank the job out of 10, the person with the highest score is deemed as having ‘the hardest job’ and wins a £1,000 cash prize.

Filming starts in September and the applicant needs to be available for three consecutive days, one of those filming days in their place of work hosting the other two contributors, the other two days ‘trying out’ the other people’s jobs.

Anyone interested and would like more information should email work@electricray.com, leaving their name, age, and where they live.