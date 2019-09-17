New Uckfield country park to be officially opened

Horsted Green Park, Wealden’s latest open access countryside area, will be officially opened on Wednesday, September 18 at 2pm by the council vice chairman Ron Reed. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The park is in 74 acres of rolling Wealden countryside on the western edge of Uckfield and provides an alternative recreational space to Ashdown Forest.

Wealden’s landscape cabinet member Cllr Ann Newton said: “Horsted Green Park is an excellent place for ramblers, dog walkers and nature lovers. It is open countryside looking over Uckfield and High Weald with three different waymarked paths and range of different natural features including wild flower meadows, orchards, ponds and woodland.

“There is a car park for visitors in Horsted Pond Lane, postcode TN22 5TH, but walkers can also get there using the footpath running underneath the Uckfield bypass from the Ridgewood estate. Gravel pathways provide all year walking routes and are accessible for wheelchair users. Walking routes are supplemented by grass paths which provide extra routes during the summer.”

She explained the new open access countryside area aims to help reduce the environmental damage caused by increased visitor numbers to Ashdown Forest, an ecologically important stretch of lowland heathland, both a Special Protection Area and a Special Area of Conservation. In planning terms, it is known as a Suitable Alterative Natural Green Space (SANGS,) paid for by contributions from local housing developments. Horsted Green Park includes an orchard planted with traditional varieties of fruit and nut trees. It has already proved popular with dog walkers who have been able to use the park over the summer as the final landscaping took place. Previously the site was a large arable field with a few trees and an overgrown pond.

More news:

These are 64 of the best pubs in East Sussex according to the Good Beer Guide 2020