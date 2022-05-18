New venue for Chailey's flagship Focus 10k

The event, being held at the Sutton Hall Estate, Lewes, has three routes for all running abilities and ages.
The money raised will go towards the hippotherapy and therapeutic riding service at Chailey.
The charity is one of the UK’s leading centres for children with complex neurodisabilities.
Will Folkes, fundraising manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We are so lucky that the Sclater family have given our supporters a unique opportunity to run on this stunning piece of Sussex countryside which has never been opened up to the public before. “This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and is only possible because of the generosity of supporters like the Sclaters and our headline sponsors Focus Group”.
Visit its website to buy tickets or turn up on the day.