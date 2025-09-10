A new restaurant in Hastings, specialising in traditional Vietnamese street food, has closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, its owners have announced.

Pho Street Eats was based at 37C Robertson Street.

The shop was run by a mother and daughter team.

The pair started out by setting up a stall selling Vietnamese street food from a stall in Old Spitalfields Market in east London.

Pho Street Eats in Robertson Street, Hastings

Pho Street Eats, which opened in Robertson Street on August 29, specialised in traditional Vietnamese street food dishes, such as banh mi, which is a type of sandwich filled with meat and savoury ingredients, and pho, a noodle soup, which is the national dish of Vietnam.

The owners said in an Instagram post ahead of the restaurant's opening last month: “A huge heartfelt thank you to our family, friends, and everyone who’s supported us through the shop renovations. We couldn’t have done it without you. We’re so grateful for the warm welcome to Hastings and can’t wait to serve up some delicious Vietnamese food. Here’s to our new chapter in Hastings. Special thanks to JC Tiling & Renovations for making the flooring process for us possible.

However, a post on their Instagram account this week said: “Goodbye Hastings. Thank you for the wonderful pop-up we had. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ve had to end our time in Hastings earlier than planned and will not be reopening for the time being.

“Thank you for all your support. Until we meet again. Feel free to visit us in Spitalfields Market.”