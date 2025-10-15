New vision for nature in Worthing and Adur

A new vision for nature, designed to protect and restore the area’s environment from the Downs to the coast, has ben adopted by Worthing and Adur councils.

The councils said the vision contained vital building blocks to support nature, including a pesticide-free policy for both Worthing borough and Adur district councils, ambitions to strengthen wildlife corridors with a new street tree-planting strategy, and work with communities and partners to help protect key habitats such as the Adur Estuary and Cissbury Fields.

A councils spokesperson said: “Since 2022, Worthing has phased out the use of glyphosate-based pesticides in public spaces, which are shown to negatively impact pollinating insects, ecosystems and have been linked to a number of health concerns.

“The councils have now adopted a no-pesticides policy for all the land they manage, moving instead to work with environmentally-friendly non-chemical products to help protect insects, birds and aquatic life. They also plan to involve communities in local hand-weeding projects to further reduce the need for chemical controls.”

In Worthing, the local authority aims to help restore rare chalk grassland by working with nature partners to create a thriving landscape at Cissbury

A key ambition of the vision is an increase in urban tree-planting across Adur and Worthing, to improve the look of the areas while reducing heat, absorbing carbon dioxide and providing food and shelter for wildlife.

There will also be an increased focus on helping preserve and enhance the Adur Estuary, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) which hosts saltmarsh and mudflats – two rare and vital habitats. As owners of the land, the councils will continue to work in partnership with the Friends of the Adur SSSI group and the government-backed Adur River Recovery project.

Worthing Borough Council is working with nature partners to create a thriving landscape at Cissbury, to benefit nature, the climate, people’s health and wellbeing and the local economy.

The spokesperson said: “These are just two of the ongoing projects that contribute to the creation of five interconnected ‘nature recovery corridors’ of land and waterway. These include the Cissbury landscape, the River Adur, Brooklands Park, the green open spaces between Goring and Ferring, and the coastline.

The Adur Estuary is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest

“The councils will work closely with organisations and members of the community on a range of initiatives to create, monitor and maintain the network linking up these green and blue spaces so that wildlife can thrive.”

Councillor Andy Harvey, Adur District Council’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “From the coastline to the downs and everything in between, we’re fortunate to have such a diverse range of habitats across Adur that are capable of supporting so much wildlife.

“I’m really excited by our new vision for nature, which has great ambitions to unlock the potential of our open spaces and enable local conservation groups to be at the forefront of its development.”

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Worthing has made great strides in response to the biodiversity crisis since 2022 and building on this solid foundation, we must go further for nature. England is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, and everyone can help as part of the national, ecological call to action.

Brooklands Park is one of the interconnected ‘nature recovery corridors’

“The councils’ new long-term vision to support the area’s natural environment, demonstrably strengthens the town’s support for biodiversity. Crucially, it encourages and empowers residents to take part too.”

The councils are hosting a session at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham, on Thursday, November 20, to hear from people about how to best work together to care for nature in the area. 20th November 2025 to hear from residents and interested parties how we work together to best care for nature in Adur and Worthing. People can register interest online via tinyurl.com/4znrz5tb and the councils’ vision for nature can be viewed in full at tinyurl.com/4b4zdsam