New water bottle refill station installed in Seaford

A new water bottle refill station has been installed at The Salts Skatepark in Seaford.

It was installed by Staples & Son Seaford, in line with the new skatepark project, funded by a grant from Sports England, as well as donations from Newhaven, Peacehaven and Seaford Lions Club and through developer contributions.

The new water bottle refill station at The Salts Skatepark. Picture: Seaford Town Council

Town mayor Nazish Adil said: “It is great to see the water bottle refill station fitted at the skate park.

“Many kids and their parents will be relaxed as the kids can now keep hydrated and healthy whilst enjoying their outdoor activities at The Salts.

“The Reusable water bottles can have a huge and long-term positive impact on the environment.

“Water refill stations are an easy way to start making a difference. Everyone, old and young can benefit from the facility.

“Seaford Town Council has provided us all access to a necessity more than a facility. We must use it with care and take responsibility of protecting the same.”

The station is the first of four that the town council plan to install, said a spokesman, with three more planned to be installed along the promenade.

The town council’s restaurant, The View at Seaford Head, also offers free water refills to visitors there.

A spokesman said: “As a plastic free community, this will be a positive step to encourage people to refill bottles rather than purchasing single use plastic, which has a huge impact on our environment.

“Alongside this, the town council has also recently fitted general waste and recycling bins at the skatepark with a mission to keep the area clean and encourage people using the Skatepark to take responsibility for litter.”

