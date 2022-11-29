New pipelines are being laid in Bexhill by a water company from next week.

South East Water said the £50,000 project involves work to ensure that the underground network of pipes supplying homes and businesses with fresh drinking water can keep up with the additional demand.

As part of the work, new pipelines and equipment will be installed, which will include connecting existing mains in Ellerslie Lane and fitting new equipment in Turkey Road, the company said.

The two sections of work are each expected to take two weeks to complete, beginning on Monday, December 5, 2022 and Monday, February 27, 2023 respectively.

South East Water said the work forms part of the firm’s £433m five-year investment programme which includes upgrading the network, particularly in areas seeing an increase in demand as communities grow.

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said: “Upgrading the network around the Turkey Road and Ellerslie Lane area of Bexhill is a vital project to ensure that water continues to flow to our customers as demand for water in the area grows.”

To enable the work to be carried out safely, a small section of footway to the south of Turkey Road will be closed for a few weeks in early December, followed by a road closure at the junction of Ellerslie Lane and Turkey Road in February 2023, the company said.

A diversion route, agreed by East Sussex Highways, will be clearly signed with access to homes and businesses along the closure route available at all times during the work, South East Water added.

Jeremy said: “Footpath and road closures are always a last resort but this is vital to ensure the safety of our team and the public while we install the new pipe. Our team will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete the project as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the community in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

South East Water said residents will be able to keep up with the latest on the project at southeastwater.co.uk/turkeyroad.