New welfare area at Bognor Regis Fire Station helps staff reset their stress response

The fire station received the funds from Chandlers Building Supplies, Petworth, as James Hiller, branch manager, has a personal connection.

He served for over a decade in the service and helped arrange for the donation of building materials for the project

James said: “When I heard about plans for the welfare area, I wanted to support it. I know how important a space like this will become for the Bognor Regis fire team and how it will have a hugely positive impact on wellbeing of the crew there.

“As I have been part of the fire service for over 11 years, donating materials to this project really did feel important to me. Chandlers Building Supplies is very pleased to be able to have helped. The fire service team works so hard and is fundamental to protecting our community. It goes some way to showing our appreciation for everything they do."

Research indicates that fire service personnel are more likely than the general population to experience something traumatic in their role. Projects like this aim to support healthy processing of such incidents allowing fire service staff and volunteers to reset their stress response, to file events as past, and to move on to the next job.

Chandlers Building & Roofing Supplies is part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG). The Petworth branch of Chandlers Building Supplies located at Heath End, Duncton.