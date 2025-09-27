New West Sussex firefighters complete training course

The new recruits. (Photo taken from a WSFR video)

Six new on-call firefighters have successfully completed their initial training course.

New recruit firefighter Steve Craske summed up the feelings of all six new recruits. He said: “I decided it was time to give something back to the community and I wanted to do something that would enable me to push myself.”

On-call firefighters often have full-time employment outside of the fire and rescue service but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work nearby to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

All six new recruits spoke highly of the intensive two-week training programme, which has prepared them to respond to emergency calls. Among them is Zac Burse who will be serving at East Preston.

He said: “The training has been excellent; all the staff have been helpful. Physically it has really pushed me, but it’s been great fun.”

Before they began the training programme several new recruits believed that working at a height would be the biggest obstacle they would face. Steve Craske, who will be serving at Midhurst described how the training has helped him to face that challenge.

“Firefighting was never something in my mind that I thought I would ever do because I don’t like heights, but I felt that I really needed to push myself, and the training felt safe at all times. As a result, I can now operate well at a height and I’m looking forward to putting that into practice."

Families and friends were invited to Platinum House, West Sussex Fire & Rescue’s training centre in Horsham, on Friday 12 September for the Pass Out Parade. They watched the recruits receive their certificates from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Protection, Dave Bray.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to present our six new on-call firefighters with their certificates and officially welcome them into the service.

“The training course and the exams are challenging and intense, but they have all shown great physical and mental strength and should be very proud that they have reached our high standard and passed out today.

“I am pleased to say that they are now ready to join their crews and serve their communities."

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Congratulations to our new on-call firefighters.

"They have a vital role to play in keeping the people of West Sussex safe and I know they will make their communities proud. They have all expressed a desire to serve their communities and I wish them all a long and successful career within the service.” The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Zac Burse, East Preston

Flynn Woods, East Preston

Steve Craske, Midhurst

Archie Largan, Midhurst

Karl Owens, Shoreham

Rob Flanagan, Storrington

You can find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter on the WSCC website