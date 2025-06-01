New West Sussex village cycle path completed - photos show major works finished

The Lancing Coastal Cycle Path project has now been completed by West Sussex County Council, in partnership with Lancing Parish Council.

The scheme has upgraded the existing shared-use path that borders Lancing Beach Green, separating pedestrians and cyclists to improve safety and accessibility.

The project began on March 3 and was scheduled for completion by June 6. With major works now finished, the new three-metre-wide cycle path runs parallel to the existing footpath and forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 2.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “By creating separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists, the Lancing Beach cycle track scheme will make the busy area around the Perch café and refreshment kiosk safer and more accessible for everyone.

“The shared path has been resurfaced to form a pedestrian-only footpath, and a new dedicated cycle path has been added along with additional parking for bikes.

"These improvements have been funded by Active Travel England.”

The works included:

– Converting the shared path into two segregated routes compliant with national design guidance

– Installing additional cycle facilities, including inclusive user group cycle stands and aids

– Providing cyclist priority at side junctions along the new route

– Improving awareness of the existing Public Rights of Way (PROW) network and access for mobility-challenged users – Relocating and improving accessibility of several memorial benches on the green – Resurfacing the previously poor-condition path for better pedestrian use and extended lifespan

You can find out more at: yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/lancing-beach-green-active-travel-improvements

