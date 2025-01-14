New women's group to be launched in Southwater

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new women’s group – National Women's Register – is being launched in Southwater.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday (January 16) with a second on January 21.

Claire Kendrick, head of operations and development at NWR, said: “It will give local women an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships.”

She added: “We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Southwater. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions.

"It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views. Our existing Horsham group is thriving and this new group will enable us to welcome more local women to NWR.”

National Women’s Register is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting +55 years women for conversation, exercise, and social events.

With groups across the UK, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics — from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle — within a friendly and supportive setting.

The group also has a thriving online community offering a weekly exercise class, online discussion groups, book clubs, and expert speakers.

Women interested in joining the Southwater NWR group are asked to complete a contact form on the Southwater page of the NWR website –

https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/southwater-horsham/ to be added to a contact list.