A new wooden shepherd is now looking after a flock of carved sheep at Horsham Park.

The Human Nature Garden was opened in 2011 with planting exploring use of natural resources for food, medicine and clothing, and includes a grassed amphitheatre area.

The original shepherd sculpture ‘Ted’ was carved by Dave Lucas of The Woodland Centre Chainsaw Carvers in late 2012 from a cedar tree which had been storm damaged.

Ted had to retire as he had become a little too weathered and this new carving takes his place with the original sheep and sheepdog ‘Treacle’.

Unveiling of new wooden shepherd tending his flock of sheep

Horsham District Council’s Parks and Countryside team were joined at the official unveiling by Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Roger Noel, Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Tony Hogben, councillor Ruth Fletcher, and grounds maintenance contractors idverde.

Mr Noel said: “The original shepherd was a much-loved character, and I am sure that this new carving will bring just as much joy for families exploring The Human Nature Garden.”

The new shepherd was carved by Pixie Mushrooms Sussex Chainsaw Carvings and funded by grounds maintenance contractors idverde’s Community Investment Fund.

Darren Pillar, idverde Contract Manager added: “As part of our grounds contract with Horsham District Council, we had the brilliant opportunity to support the revival of the new shepherd sculpture, after the previous one was damaged beyond repair. We were thrilled to collaborate with Horsham District Council on this project as we are committed to adding social value to the community and have a longstanding relationship with Horsham. Therefore, providing a sculpture that local residents will enjoy in their area was of great significance to us at idverde.”

