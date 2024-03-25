New Worthing Community Awards launched to celebrate individuals and organisations who have a positive impact

Worthing Community Awards founder Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media

From volunteering and fundraising, to supporting local businesses and promoting social causes, the awards will shine a spotlight on those who have gone above and beyond in giving back to their community.

Founder Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media, said: "We wanted to bring something back to Worthing that hasn’t been around for a while, there are so many amazing people that aren’t being recognised.

"Recently I lost a special lady, Millie, who won an award for bravery, and her bravery and courage has inspired me to put these awards together for the community."

You can nominate online at www.worthingcommunityawards.co.uk/awards and nominations close on Friday, May 10. To be eligible, the nominee must be a UK resident of the postcodes BN11, BN12, BN13, BN14, BN15.

The awards will take place at Rooms by invite only on Thursday, June 13. There will be a fish and chip supper, thanks to The Chip Shop in Boxgrove, and any sponsorship money left over will be donated to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

There are 14 award categories – Disability Awareness Award in memory of Norah Fisher, fundraiser of the year/ charitable organisation of the year, carer of the year, young carer of the year, dad of the year in memory of David Sawyer Photographer, mum of the year, teacher of the Year, Best Friend Award, sports team of the year, good neighbour of the year, volunteer of the year, the Millie Stoner Award for courage and bravery, and outstanding contribution.