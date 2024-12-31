Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eye care clinic in Hailsham has congratulated its CEO after he received an MBE.

Daniel David Brookbank, of East Sussex Vision Support (ESVS), was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex.

Daniel, from Pevensey, said: “I am amazed and honoured to receive this award and deeply touched by all those who felt that I was worthy of it. It is important to me to ensure that the rights of anyone who is vulnerable are supported and given the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life. This award represents everyone who wants our society to be inclusive and positive.”

Ian Fletcher-Price, chairman of ESVS said: “I am delighted that the King has recognised the exceptional work that our CEO Daniel Brookbank carries out on behalf of our 2,500 members at East Sussex Vision Support. Daniel goes above and beyond what would normally be expected from the leader of a charity and any blind or partially sighted member living in East Sussex will be equally delighted that Daniel is being rewarded for the hard work he does on their behalf. The leadership qualities required vary from fundraising, managing, organising, motivating and strategizing to ensure the continuity of our services in the face of the most difficult economic conditions and Daniel excels at all.”

East Sussex Vision Support CEO Daniel Brookbank was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire

ESVS said Daniel has worked ‘tirelessly’ on many causes and especially for the rights and equalities for Blind and Partially Sighted People. They said he has supported the community in Pevensey Bay for years, serving as a Parish Councillor for 12 years, and becoming vice chairman and then chairman. In May 2023 he was elected Wealden District Councillor for Pevensey Bay Ward. He also ran the Pevensey Community Support charity, which looks after older people in the area. He is also involved with the Community Hub, and helped save the library from closure. ESVS added that Daniel is a trustee of ITS VIP, a charity that provides tech solutions to blind and partially sighted people.