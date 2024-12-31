New Year Honours List 2025: Everyone in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area who received an honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The New Year Honours List 2025 has been revealed and there are a number of people with connections to the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area who have been honoured.

Former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb has been given a Knighthood for his services to education.

He was MP from 1997 to 2024 and served at the Department for Education under Conservative Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Mr Gibb served as Minister of State for schools on three separate occasions during his political career, from 2010 to 2012, from 2014 to 2021, and from 2022 to 2023.

Former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb arriving at the Cabinet Office as Minister of State for School Standards. Picture: Luke Dray/Getty Images

He championed a core academic curriculum and the value of excellent teachers, emphasising the importance of knowledge-based education.

Dr Madeleine Blackburn from Steyning has been made an OBE for services to people with life-shortening conditions.

Trevor Beattie, former chief executive of the South Downs National Park Authority, has been made an MBE for services to the natural environment.

He announced his retirement in December 2023 after 12 years at the helm of Britain’s youngest National Park.

Trevor Beattie, former chief executive of the South Downs National Park Authority. Picture: Nick Robinson

Trevor, from Hove, was the authority’s first permanent chief executive, overseeing significant progress in biodiversity restoration, landscape enhancement, creating new access routes, raising the profile of the region at a national level and ensuring more people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the South Downs.

He shaped a modern, dynamic and innovative National Park Authority, delivering on its priorities of nature recovery and action on climate change, as well as making it a welcoming park for all communities of the UK.

The South Downs National Park was created in 2010 and the National Park Authority was created in 2011. It is the third largest National Park in England and has the largest National Park population, with 117,000 residents.

Robert Starr, founder of The Starr Trust, has been made an MBE for services to young people and to philanthropy.

Rob Starr, founder of The Starr Trust, committed to completing an Olympic Triathlon every week during 2022 at age 52

He set up the trust in 2008, after losing his father Edward to cancer, because he wanted to give to others what his father gave to him – a belief he could achieve anything.

Robert, from Hove, passionately believes there is nothing more empowering than inspiring people to be the best that they can be. The trust supports young people in the Greater Brighton region, including Littlehampton, Shoreham and Worthing.

The mission is to remove roadblocks to help young people succeed and thrive in whatever they put their minds to, by supporting individuals and groups with financial grants, sharing connections and encouraging success.

Melanie Ford, county commissioner for Girlguiding Sussex West, has been made an MBE for services to young people.

Sussex West is divided into seven divisions, Adur Valley, Arun Valley, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Petworth, Worthing Cissbury and Worthing Highdown. Melanie, a radiographer from Emsworth, was appointed couny commissioner in June 2021. She is also lead volunteer, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Kay Haffenden, chair of Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School in Goring, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to early years.

Rosemary Pavoni, chair of West Sussex Partners in Care, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to social care.

Sustrans volunteer Christopher Sprules, from Arundel, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to cycling and to the community in West Sussex.