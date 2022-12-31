A man from Sompting who has volunteered with the ambulance service for 65 years has been recognised for his work.

Colin Keywood, 80, has been volunteering with St John Ambulance for 65 years and is now being made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the charity.

Colin joined the ambulance service as a cadet and after a period of time as superintendent of the charity’s Southwick unit, worked his way up to commissioner for the entire Sussex district. He refocused the operational plan for the district, spending many evenings each week travelling to units to meet local volunteers. He also led a programme to modernise the St John Ambulance fleet in the district, in time meaning that Sussex was recognised as having one of the most effective fleet operations in the country.

In 2001, after recognising a growing issue in Brighton of homeless healthcare, Colin created the first homeless service to be run by the charity, which is still active to this day. A few years later, he was instrumental in having an ambulance converted to a treatment centre for the homeless service volunteers to use. Serving as chair of this scheme for 10 years, he visited Brighton seafront on many occasions and, working with a nurse and a podiatrist, provided first aid and support services for homeless people in the area. This programme has now been expanded to encompass nearby Hastings.

New Year Honours List: Ambulance volunteer near Lancing receives MBE (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

After stepping down as commissioner, Colin became an events team member and in this role he ran medical support duties at Sussex Racecourse meetings attended by the charity. He also works with young volunteers in a mentoring role and is involved in administrative work across Sussex. At present he is a support member at the Southwick unit.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he organised a weekly phone call to any volunteers who were having to shield so that their wellbeing could be checked, and they could stay in touch with the charity.

