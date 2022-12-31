A charity founder and father from Eastbourne has received a BEM in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Michael Trott, who set up Living Life Eastbourne in 2006, was award the title for services to humanitarian aid and support for communities in the UK and abroad.

The father of five said when he first received the message telling him about his honour he initially thought it was a scam as he didn’t recognise the number.

He added: “Believe it or not I was going through Austria heading to Croatia to deliver some Christmas gifts to the children.”

Mr Trott, who was born in London before moving to Eastbourne when he was 20, explained how his group stopped at a services so he could receive the news.

He said: “I was not excited or anything like that. It is taking time to catch up with me. It is only just dawning on me.”

Mr Trott, who is also a local authority foster carer specialising in supporting disabled young people, said receiving the news was ‘like something on the TV’.

He added: “I am proud in many different ways because this award I am going to receive is for myself and my wife. My wife has been the backbone with everything that I do.”

Mr Trott, who has been married for 43 years, thanked his wife Lyn for her support as she helped with family life back in the UK while he was away doing charity work.

The charity founder that he does not yet know when and where he will receive his award – although he has been invited to a royal tea party in the new year.

