New years deals to be had in Wetherspoons pubs all over Sussex as January sale kicks off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thirsty punters all over Sussex are invited to make the most of a January sale taking place in pubs up and down the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale, which is set to take place in pubs in Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Brighton and more, sees the popular pub chain reducing the range on meals and drinks from Thursday January 2 until January 16.

The drinks featured in the sale include real ale like Worthington’s, Greene King IPA and Doom Bar, Coldwater creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), and a range of alcohol free drinks, including (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero,Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate – including refills – served all day, everyday.

Drinks are on offer in Wetherspoons pubs all over Sussex.

Huge savings are also available on food, the pub chain says, with customers having their choice of three burger meal deals – the 3oz American Burger, 3oz classic beef burger and the crunchy chicken strip burger - including chips and a drink for £6.12 with an alcoholic drink or £4.59 with a soft drink.

There are also three breakfast offers, each priced at £2.99: a choice of any muffins (including one which contains fried egg, sausage, bacon, American style cheese) a choice of sausage or bacon butty or any breakfast wrap (including one which contains fried egg, bacon, sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese).

There are vegetarian options for each meal deal, and each comes with tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, all with free refills. There is also a choice of soft drink from a list of 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JD Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have

a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”