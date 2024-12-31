Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the people from Eastbourne and surrounding areas who have received royal recognition in the King’s New Year Honours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,200 recipients have received honours this year across all sectors, with particular commendation to role models in sport, healthcare, academia and voluntary service.

Among those local to Eastbourne and surrounding areas are:

Katrina Melanie Daly, a volunteer at the Neighbourhood Partnership. She has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles II. Photo: National World

Joseph Ralph Homer, a volunteer for Eastbourne and District Samaritans has also received a BEM for services to vulnerable people.

Daniel David Brookbank, from Pevensey, has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex.

Justin Mark Francis, from Hailsham, has received an OBE for services to nature and to the environment. Mr Francis is the Nature Lead at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair of the Responsible Travel Company.