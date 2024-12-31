New Year’s honours list 2025: Everyone in Eastbourne and surrounding areas who received an honour
More than 1,200 recipients have received honours this year across all sectors, with particular commendation to role models in sport, healthcare, academia and voluntary service.
Among those local to Eastbourne and surrounding areas are:
Katrina Melanie Daly, a volunteer at the Neighbourhood Partnership. She has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in Eastbourne.
Joseph Ralph Homer, a volunteer for Eastbourne and District Samaritans has also received a BEM for services to vulnerable people.
Daniel David Brookbank, from Pevensey, has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex.
Justin Mark Francis, from Hailsham, has received an OBE for services to nature and to the environment. Mr Francis is the Nature Lead at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair of the Responsible Travel Company.
