New Year’s honours list 2025: Everyone in the Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill districts who received an honour

By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:14 BST
The New Year’s honours list 2025 has been revealed and there are a number of people across the Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill districts who have been honoured.

Here is the list of those who have received either a GBE, a CBE, an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in these areas.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

- Professor Nicola Townsend Fear. Co-director, King's Centre for Military Health Research and Academic Advisor, Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence. For services to veteran and military family health. (St Leonards).

Dom Warren (centre) with Food Mission ambassadors Wayne Limeker (left) and Marlon Harewood (right). Picture taken in 2019Dom Warren (centre) with Food Mission ambassadors Wayne Limeker (left) and Marlon Harewood (right). Picture taken in 2019
- Christopher Andrew Mark Katkowski KC. For services to planning. (Battle).

- Paul Richard Streets OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Foundation. For services to the voluntary sector. (Robertsbridge).

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

- Alexandria Warren. Co-founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the eradication of food waste and poverty. (St Leonards).

- Dominic Warren. Co-founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the eradication of food waste and poverty. (St Leonards).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

- Richard Frederick Moore. For services to music education and preservation in East Sussex. (St Leonards).

