New Year’s honours list 2025: Everyone in the Hastings, Rye, Battle and Bexhill districts who received an honour
Here is the list of those who have received either a GBE, a CBE, an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in these areas.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Professor Nicola Townsend Fear. Co-director, King's Centre for Military Health Research and Academic Advisor, Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence. For services to veteran and military family health. (St Leonards).
- Christopher Andrew Mark Katkowski KC. For services to planning. (Battle).
- Paul Richard Streets OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Foundation. For services to the voluntary sector. (Robertsbridge).
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Alexandria Warren. Co-founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the eradication of food waste and poverty. (St Leonards).
- Dominic Warren. Co-founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the eradication of food waste and poverty. (St Leonards).
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
- Richard Frederick Moore. For services to music education and preservation in East Sussex. (St Leonards).
