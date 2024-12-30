Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The New Year’s honours list 2025 has been revealed and there are many people across the Lewes and Wealden districts who have been honoured.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the list of those who have received either a GBE, a CBE, an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in these areas.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE, from Polegate, was awarded the Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for services to literature. She is pictured speaking at Buckingham Literary Festival in 2017

Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Polegate)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Henry Otto Brunjes. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts. (Polegate)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lisa Farmer. Chief executive, Royal British Legion Industries. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Uckfield)

Justin Mark Francis. Nature Lead, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair, Responsible Travel Company. For services to Nature and to the Environment. (Hailsham)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Trevor Frank Beattie. Lately Chief Executive, South Downs National Park Authority. For services to the Natural Environment. (Hove, East Sussex)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel David Brookbank. For services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex. (Pevensey, East Sussex)

Paul Alexander Buchanan. Lately Director, Delivery and Impact, Business in the Community; Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Boxing Academy and Trustee, John Lewis Foundation. For services to Charity. (Uckfield)

Reginald David Perry. HR Director, Employee Engagement, Reward and Compliance, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Uckfield)=

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David Anthony Kemp. Strategic Community Safety Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Community Safety. (Seaford)