New Year’s honours list 2025: everyone in the Lewes and Wealden districts who received an honour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here is the list of those who have received either a GBE, a CBE, an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in these areas.
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)
Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Polegate)
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Dr Henry Otto Brunjes. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts. (Polegate)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Lisa Farmer. Chief executive, Royal British Legion Industries. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Uckfield)
Justin Mark Francis. Nature Lead, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair, Responsible Travel Company. For services to Nature and to the Environment. (Hailsham)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Trevor Frank Beattie. Lately Chief Executive, South Downs National Park Authority. For services to the Natural Environment. (Hove, East Sussex)
Daniel David Brookbank. For services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex. (Pevensey, East Sussex)
Paul Alexander Buchanan. Lately Director, Delivery and Impact, Business in the Community; Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Boxing Academy and Trustee, John Lewis Foundation. For services to Charity. (Uckfield)
Reginald David Perry. HR Director, Employee Engagement, Reward and Compliance, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Uckfield)=
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
David Anthony Kemp. Strategic Community Safety Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Community Safety. (Seaford)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.