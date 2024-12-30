Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The New Year’s honours list 2025 has been revealed and there are many people across the Mid Sussex district who have been honoured.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the list of those who have received either an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in the area.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mark Newey, president of Haywards Heath Rugby Club, has been awarded a BEM for services to Grassroots Rugby

Terence William Denham. Co-Founder, In From The Cold Project. For services to the Recognition of British and Commonwealth Casualties of the First and Second World Wars. (Haywards Heath)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David John Fairbrother. Treasury Officer of Accounts, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (East Grinstead)

Jennifer Mary Julie Leonard. Director of Operational Policing Law, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to National Security. (East Grinstead)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marion Veronica Hemsworth. Co-Founder, J&M Running. For services to Wellbeing and to the community in West Sussex. (Haywards Heath)

Mark Newey. Lately Coach, Referee, Chair and President, Haywards Heath Rugby Club. For services to Grassroots Rugby. (Haywards Heath)