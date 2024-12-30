New Year’s honours list 2025: everyone in the Mid Sussex district who received an honour

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 22:31 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 13:36 GMT
The New Year’s honours list 2025 has been revealed and there are many people across the Mid Sussex district who have been honoured.

Here is the list of those who have received either an OBE, an MBE or a BEM in the area.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mark Newey, president of Haywards Heath Rugby Club, has been awarded a BEM for services to Grassroots RugbyMark Newey, president of Haywards Heath Rugby Club, has been awarded a BEM for services to Grassroots Rugby
Terence William Denham. Co-Founder, In From The Cold Project. For services to the Recognition of British and Commonwealth Casualties of the First and Second World Wars. (Haywards Heath)

David John Fairbrother. Treasury Officer of Accounts, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (East Grinstead)

Jennifer Mary Julie Leonard. Director of Operational Policing Law, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to National Security. (East Grinstead)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marion Veronica Hemsworth. Co-Founder, J&M Running. For services to Wellbeing and to the community in West Sussex. (Haywards Heath)

Mark Newey. Lately Coach, Referee, Chair and President, Haywards Heath Rugby Club. For services to Grassroots Rugby. (Haywards Heath)

