New youth centre set up in Horsham

The centre has come about thanks to collaborative work between 4theYouth and Horsham District Council.

The Hurst Cafe is in the former Hurst Road Youth Centre near Horsham Town Centre.

The new facility boasts social areas with games and activities, including a pool table and consoles.

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “Outside [there] is a hardcourt for ball games and a small garden to spend time in.

"The cafe serves both hot and cold drinks with a small selection of snacks available.

“Youth workers are available to talk to and give advice and support where necessary.”

The facility is open to young people in year seven and upwards, according to the council.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters Liz Kitchen said: “I had the pleasure of visiting this exciting new venue recently and think it is an amazing facility.

“It is easy to access, being based near Horsham Town Centre, and boast lots of great space and amenities.

“Young people told us recently in various surveys that they wanted somewhere safe where they could meet up and this completely fits the bill.

“4theYouth know our young communities very well, supporting our young people and keeping them safe and engaged, and we wish them all the best with this new venture.”

Jemima Shier, a youth worker from 4theYouth, added: “This is a relaxed safe space for young people to drop into.

"They don’t need to book, they can come on their own or brings friends.”