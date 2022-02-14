New youth club to open in Hailsham

The proposal by Hailsham Youth Service to open a new youth centre in the town – Eastside Youth Hub – is undergoing further planning and will be based at the Hailsham East Community Centre in Vega Close.

Starting on April 21, the new youth club will run sessions on Thursday evenings. Sessions will be free to enter for local young people and will offer a range of activities such as arts and crafts, table tennis and cooking.

Youth service manager Andy Joyes said, “The new Eastside Youth Hub will provide a safe place for the young people of Hailsham to go to receive mentorship, acceptance and empowerment, and to have fun in a constructive way, building community spirit and well-being, as well as preventing boredom,

“Within growing communities, provision needs to be made for young people, and by running an additional free centre catering for 11-16 year olds, our hope is to encourage them to take part in other activities run by Hailsham Youth Service if they don’t already, such as the Friday Night Project.”

Hailsham Youth Service, managed and funded by the town council, currently operates the Square Youth Cafe in Market Square, the Monday Youth Hub at the James West Community Centre, and the recently opened Hellingly Youth Hub at the village’s Community Hub premises, as well as Friday Night Project activity sessions and support services for young people such as SafeHub and Sexual Health.

The Town mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, said, “The idea to set up a youth club based at the Hailsham East Community Centre is brilliant and, having identified this need, we’re optimistic that we can go even further in terms of meeting the needs of young people through facilitated activities and support.

“In short, Eastside Youth Hub will be a great addition to Hailsham Youth Service’s offering.

“Managing the greater demand from young people to have safe places to go and something to do out of school time is important. The Eastside Youth Hub’s aim will be to provide a space where young people can chill out and make new friends and, like our other venues, will ensure a safe and welcoming environment for them regardless of background, gender or culture.