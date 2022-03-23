Young people in Horsham will now have the opportunity to discuss topics important to them in a new youth forum.

The Horsham District Youth Forum, developed by the District Council’s Community Development team, will aim to bring young people aged 11 to 18 to address their needs and concerns.

Cllr Liz Kitchen said: “We are very excited by the potential of the new Horsham District Youth Forum.

“The pandemic was particularly tough for our young people and we see the Youth Forum as a vitally important tool to be used to open and encourage a two-way conversation between the young people of the District and the Council.

"We want to better understand the views of those individuals who represent the future of the District and, likewise, I am sure there is a hunger in the younger community to help shape future decision-making in Horsham District."

The council said a lot of the communication will also be based online and run through Instagram and Facebook pages. Over time the Community Development team hopes it's methods of engagement will develop in line with needs.

Cllr Kitchen continued: “We believe that by adopting an approach primarily using social media, we will be able to establish a much wider network of engagement with this age group, though we will hold face to face meetings with them as well.

“I very much look forward to meeting with some of the young people when I attend some of the forum meetings.”

The Forum currently meets at the Wellbeing Centre in Horsham once a month, the group's next meeting is on Tuesday, March 29 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

At it's first meeting – mental health, green and social spaces and period poverty were some of the topics discussed – which the Forum team said it will be explored and addressed over the next few meetings.

Those looking to get involved, should email [email protected]