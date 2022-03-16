Newhaven Academy was last week's location for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Rainbow.

The school hosted the popular feature of the ITV gameshow on Saturday, March 12.

Each week, Singer Fleur East presents live from somewhere in the UK, teasing fans to come and find the location by following the rainbow lights beaming into the sky.

The first to find Fleur and the Rainbow wins a Takeaway Getaway. By the time Newhaven was revealed as the location during the show, plenty of hopefuls had registered at the location to try and win the coveted holiday.

Sarah Pringle, the Newhaven Academy headteacher, said: "We were delighted to welcome the team from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to Seahaven Academy and host the Takeaway rainbow.

"It was an excellent surprise for our local community and we thoroughly enjoyed seeing our recently expanded school buildings lit up in such a colourful night-time display, complimenting the fantastic setting we all appreciate during the day.”