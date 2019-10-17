Newhaven and Sheffield Park bakers recognised at ‘bread oscars’

Bakers from Sussex are among runners up and winners at the bread-baking world’s ‘oscars’.

Stars of the bread-baking world gathered at St John’s Church, Hyde Park, London on Tuesday (October 15) for the highly-anticipated Tiptree World Bread Awards.

Representatives of Linda Kianfar collect her award for best speciality savoury bread

Stephen Hallam, master baker, managing director of Dickinson & Morris, and chairman of the judges, declared Sussex Seeded, made by Linda Kianfar of Foodhaven, Newhaven, as winner in the Speciality Savoury category.

Linda’s representative was presented with her trophy by Aidan Chapman, executive baker at Bread Ahead Bakery.

Sussex Plum Loaf, also made by Linda, was runner up in the fruit category.

Alex Whelpton of Belle & Wilde, Sheffield Park, was declared as runner up in the hotly-contested gluten free category with their Super Seedy Loaf.

Alex Whelpton from Belle and Wilde, Sheffield Park

Stephen Hallam said: “The field was more competitive than ever.”

Alex and Linda beat off competition from hundreds of loaves sent in from around the United Kingdom – delivered by courier, taxi, and in person on the morning of the judging at Cathedral Hall, Westminster Cathedral, to ensure maximum freshness.

The 100 judges included Apollonia Poilâne of the legendary Paris bakery Poilâne, and Harry Lomas, executive head chef at Wembley Stadium.

“The choice, range, and quality of bread in Britain today is immense,” says Caroline Kenyon, director of the awards.

Runner up in the gluten-free category at the Tiptree World Bread Awards, Belle and Wilde's Super Seedy loaf

The Tiptree World Bread Awards were launched in 2013 and seek to celebrate the very best of British bread baking.