Newhaven Coastwatch honoured with King’s Award for Voluntary Service
The award was accepted by NCI Newhaven Station Manager, Mick Carter, who said: “To receive this award in recognition of our public service as trained volunteer watchkeepers is a unique honour and we are hugely grateful for that recognition.”
The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman presented the award at a ceremony attended by The Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mr Graham Peters DL, Deputy Lieutenant Mr Derek Stevens DL and Mrs Amanda Hamblin DL.
About 50 watchkeepers from NCI Newhaven attended the ceremony which included special guests among whom were Maria Caulfield MP and Mr Graham Easton of HM Coastguard.
NCI Newhaven are uniquely trained volunteer watchkeepers who carry-out safety watches over the beaches, cliffs and inshore waters around Newhaven and Seaford from their lookout on Castle Hill, 365 days a year.
NCI are a declared asset of HM Coastguard, and when danger to life is spotted they inform HM Coastguard who then often task the RNLI Lifeboat or their own rescue teams.
For further information go to www.nci.org.uk/newhaven
NCI Newhaven is one of 262 organisations across the UK that have been awarded the first ever King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to local volunteer groups in recognition of their outstanding community service.
Formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. It is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.
Awarded annually to some of the UK’s most inspiring volunteer-led groups for their charitable endeavours, this year 227 organisations from England, 20 from Scotland, six from Wales and nine from Northern Ireland have received the first ever King’s Award.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “I would like to pay tribute to NCI Newhaven for all the work they do, I was one of the people who supported their nomination last year and I am very pleased they have been recognised in this way.”