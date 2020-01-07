Newhaven community invited to share stories to help boost investment

Those that live and work in Newhaven are being invited to share personal stories to help ‘drive jobs and economic growth’.

Newhaven Enterprise Zone will hold a free workshop at Newhaven Enterprise Centre, Denton Island, from 8am to 9.15am next Thursday (January 16).

The Enterprise Zone – a collaboration between Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and Lewes District Council – is inviting the public to attend to share stories.

It says the workshop will help shape future investment and attract new employers and that the narrative will ‘give Newhaven an action plan to create a sense of place in the town’.

Programme director of Newhaven Enterprise Zone Corinne Day said: “The best answers and ideas will come from the people that live and work in Newhaven.

“This workshop is intended for everyone in the community to voice their thoughts and help to shape Newhaven’s story which will drive jobs and economic growth in the future.”

Newhaven Enterprise Zone has hosted two workshops prior to next Thursday’s, for stakeholders, the community, business representatives and potential investors further afield.

It says the third workshop has been created due to demand from individuals to express their stories.

For more details, visit newhavenenterprisezone.com