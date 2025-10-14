Newhaven father diagnosed with brain cancer hopes to raise £2,000 to make lasting memories with son

A Newhaven father who was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer is hoping to raise £2,000 to create lasting memories with his young son.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Gibson has started a GoFundMe page and people can donate to it at www.gofundme.com/f/brian-cancer-grade-4.

He hopes donations will help him cover the cost of special days out, holidays and meaningful experiences that he can cherish with his son Teddie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message on his GoFundMe page said: “I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but life has taken an unexpected and heartbreaking turn. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Despite all the treatments and the fight I’m giving it, the doctors have told me that my time is limited.

Wayne Gibson from Newhaven with his son Teddie. Photo: Wayne Gibson

“My biggest wish now is not for myself, but for my beautiful son, Teddie. He is my whole world. More than anything, I want to create special memories with him – memories he can carry with him for the rest of his life. Trips to the park, days at the seaside, a holiday together, simple moments of joy that we can both hold on to.

“I’m reaching out for help because these experiences take resources I simply don’t have right now. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly to making these memories with Teddie—helping us spend precious time together while we still can. If you can donate, share this campaign, or even just send us your prayers and love, it means the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping us make the most of the time we have left.”