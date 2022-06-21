Newhaven Fish Festival: Everything you need to know about this year's event

The Newhaven Fish Festival takes place this Saturday (June 26), with the annual parade beginning on at Denton Island at 9:30am.

The parade, led by the town crier and the Earthquake drummers, will march through the town and down to the West Quay – where the event is being held.

The event organisers hope this year’s parade will be bigger than ever, seeing a revival of Newhaven’s carnival days with entries from schools, groups and businesses.

Newhaven’s Festival Jubilee Queen, Carol Havard, will be greeting the crowd along with some creatures of the sea made by Sussex Volunteer Crafters.

The festival will have displays of locally caught fish, children’s entertainers, live music, art and craft activities, bouncy castles, local artist displays and sports activities.

The event has been sponsored by Newhaven Town Council and Veolia.

Entry to the festival is free.