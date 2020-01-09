Newhaven lifeboat called to rescue lone sailor

Newhaven lifeboat crew was called out to rescue a lone sailor after their 30ft motor boat became stranded.

The David and Elizabeth Acland Severn Class lifeboat and volunteer team was launched on January 1 after a lone sailor suffered complete engine failure south of Seaford Head, according to Newhaven lifeboat.

The stranded motor vessel from Newhaven lifeboat. Photograph: RNLI/Rosalind Ashton

A spokesman said: “The lone sailor was left with no VHF or navigation equipment due to the nature of the motor boat’s mechanical failure.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked at 2.45pm and launched into smooth sea state with force two northerly wind, but poor visibility due to fog.

“When the casualty vessel was located one of the RNLI crew members was transferred onboard to assist with communications during the passage back to Newhaven Harbour.”

The spokesman added that on the return the lifeboat received a request from HM Coastguard to investigate sightings of a floating life-ring south east of its position after a report from a fishing vessel.

Newhaven lifeboat set up the towline to the stranded vessel. Photograph: RNLI/ Rosalind Ashton

The life-ring was found to have been floating for some time and was ‘decorated in mussels and barnacles’.

The stranded vessel was returned to its berth at 5.15pm.