Newhaven lifeboat station to celebrate 20th anniversary of its 'remarkable boat'

Newhaven lifeboat station will celebrate a milestone in the history of its lifeboat tomorrow (Sunday, October 27).

It will hold a ceremony from 3pm to mark the 20th anniversary of the Severn-class boat's arrival.

Newhaven lifeboat out on call. Photograph: James Johnson

The lifeboat, which cost £1.8million, has been launched on service 743 times since it arrived on October 27, 1999, assisting crew members to help 893 people and save 37 lives, according to the RNLI.

A spokesman said call outs have seen volunteer crew use the vessel to help sinking boats, evacuate injured sailors, rescue stranded dogs, assist with Eastbourne’s 2014 pier fire and respond to a hot tub floating in the Channel.

Newhaven coxswain Lewis Arnold said: “Newhaven Lifeboat is an incredibly capable vessel and much loved by her crew, who put their trust in her every time they go to sea.

"She is able to operate in almost any weather condition, day and night, and has been tested to her limits many times whilst going to the assistance of others.

"We’re proud to be celebrating the 20th birthday of this remarkable boat, and are sure she will be saving lives for many years to come.”

Newhaven lifeboat, the 21st of the Severn class series, was built by FBM Marine Ltd of Cowes.

On May 6, 2000 it was named the RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland in honour of David Acland CBE DL, a member of the RNLI's committee of management for 34 years and its Chairman from 1996 to 2000.

The vessel can carry 28 survivors, or 124 in 'extreme circumstances' according to the RNLI, and replaced the Arun class boat which had been in service since 1985.