Newhaven MP opens inclusive gymnastics centre

Maria Caulfield MP opened a new inclusive gymnastics centre in her constituency yesterday (October 23).

The Lewes MP supported owners, Claire and Mark Smoker, with their planning application which allowed them to change the use of the venue and open Harbourside Gymnastics Academy.

“I was more than happy to support Harbourside Gymnastics Academy’s planning application to enable them to open this fantastic new facility in Newhaven,” Maria Caulfield said.

“I was delighted to be able to then come and officially open the Gymnastics Academy, getting the chance to see all of the fantastic work that they do.

“I hope that any local residentswith an interest in Gymnastics will come and have a look at the excellent facilities that Harbourside Gymnastics Academy can offer them.”

Harbourside Gymnastics Academy at Rich Industrial Estate is a purpose built gymnastics centre.

Classes are now open for all, including pre-school children, those looking for recreational classes, competing gymnasts, those living with disabilities, and more.

