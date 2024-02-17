A number of people were found on the ferry, Seven Sisters, in the morning at the port.

Sussex Police supported Border Force and other emergency services following the discovery.

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man was arrested for illegally entering the UK. The ambulance service also took six further people to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics, as well as its Hazardous Area Response Team, (HART) team, were called at 9.40am yesterday morning to Newhaven Ferry Port.

A spokesperson for DFDS confirmed that migrants were found onboard Seven Sisters.

The spokesperson added that ‘immediate medical attention was provided and relevant authorities were contacted’.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and emergency services continue to investigate an incident in Newhaven on Friday, February 16. An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK. While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The incident at Newhaven Ferry Port on February 16, 2024.

The incident at Newhaven Ferry Port on February 16, 2024.

The incident at Newhaven Ferry Port on February 16, 2024.