Newhaven resident raises concerns about dog theft and its effect on mental wellbeing

Frederica Gandolf, has written to MPs in Sussex and Surrey about the 'appalling act' of dog theft, stating it has 'alarming consequences' for both the pets stolen and the families and individuals who are victims of the crime.

The 71-year-old's nephew had a 4-year-old Bedlington Whippet Lurcher called Bear. The young canine went missing from their house in Ringmer on March 23, 2021, and is still missing to this day.

Frederica said in the letter: "We know that he is one of many but as Bear’s ‘auntie’ I want you to know what a devastating effect his loss has had on me personally.

"You can only imagine the sleepless nights, the nagging feelings of helplessness and disappointment when there has been a possible sighting only for it not to be Bear. My sister and nephew have done what they can to find Bear but it takes a lot of mental and physical energy.

"The impact on my mental wellbeing has been very significant. I think about him being abused, neglected, used, discarded. I think about him being hungry. I think about him being cold and wet. I think about him feeling unloved and scared. These are perpetual and consuming thoughts.

"In the process of looking for him on social media I am forced to see the most upsetting images, to hear the pleas of devastated owners. It is almost as if my heart and mind is all consumed by the most intense sadness."

According to the Kennel Club, a nationwide organisation devoted to dog health and welfare, 2,355 dogs were stolen in 2020 across the United Kingdom, a 7% increase compared to 2019.

The Kennel Club also said 98% of dog theft criminals were never charged, with police unable to identify a suspect in nearly 60% of the dog theft cases reported between 2015 and 2020.

The organisation launched its ‘Paw and Order: Dog Theft Reform’ campaign in 2020 to urge the UK Government and devolved administrations to ensure that sentences were more reflective of the nature of the crime and were available for those found guilty of pet theft.

In November 2021, The dog abduction offence will put people who steal these animals behind bars for up to five years. The felony was added by the Government to the Kept Animals Bill, bolstering the raft of measures it already includes to further protect pets, livestock and kept wild animals.

Frederica said she wants to see this 'work in practise' and believes dog owners should be taken 'seriously with their concerns' about their pets being stolen.