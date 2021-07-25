Newhaven RNLI called to help two people who were blown off shore with an inflatable

A spokesperson from the RNLI said, “Newhaven lifeboat launched at 4pm on Friday, July 23 following multiple 999 calls reporting two people being blown off shore with an inflatable.

“As the lifeboat entered Seaford Bay they found that the casualties, with the help of members of the public, had self recovered to the beach.

“The lifeboat and her volunteer crew continued on to locate and retrieve the inflatable, which had travelled over a mile from shore.

Newhaven RNLI. SUS-200528-161414001

“The inflatable was collected and brought back to shore to avoid a further service call for the RNLI should it later be sighted off the coast or in the shipping lanes.”

Newhaven coxswain Lewis Arnold said, “When there is any sort of wind, inflatables can be swept offshore in no time.