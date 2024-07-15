Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer lifeboat crew member has become Newhaven’s third D Class helm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI announced on Friday, July 12, that Andy Bull successfully ‘passed out’ as an Inshore Lifeboat Helm on Wednesday, June 27.

The RNLI said Andy undertook training on station at Newhaven, at RNLI College in Poole, and with Newquay RNLI, Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “Learning about what impact the weather and sea conditions will have on the D Class was fascinating, while at the same time finding out the capabilities of the boat in such varied conditions.”

Newhaven RNLI's New ILB Helm Andy Bull. Photo: RNLI

He continued: “Passing out as a D Class helm with our new ILB crew at Newhaven has been a team effort from everyone at the station. The training provided by the RNLI College in Poole, along with training sessions with our flank station Eastbourne and our friends at Newquay RNLI, has given me valuable knowledge, helping me progress to a D Class Helm.”

People interested in joining the RNLI’s lifesaving crew can visit www.rnli.org.

The RNLI said Andy joined them in 2018 and has been a ‘committed crew member’ to Newhaven RNLI ever since, launching to more than 100 rescue shouts. They said he volunteers on their Severn Class all-weather lifeboat as a mechanic and navigator, alongside being a D Class Helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven RNLI is now getting ready for a two-year operational trial of a D class inshore lifeboat for use alongside the Severn class all-weather lifeboat. The RNLI said this D class can be tasked to calls that are more suited to a smaller lifeboat, like responding to casualties who have been cut off by the tide in areas where the water is shallower.

The RNLI calls volunteers its ‘lifeblood’ and said that 97 per cent of its frontline lifesavers are volunteers. The RNLI said it has more than 5,000 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland.