Newhaven RNLI celebrates volunteer Coxswain ready take command of all-weather lifeboat

Newhaven RNLI is celebrating after announcing that a volunteer passed out as Coxswain on Wednesday, April 2.

John Simcock, who runs Sussex Boat Trips, is now ready to take command of Newhaven’s all-weather lifeboat ‘David and Elizabeth Acland’.

Newhaven RNLI said John is now qualified for this after three years of intensive training and development on station at the coastal town and at the charity’s training college in Poole.

John said: “I look forward to volunteering as a Coxswain at Newhaven. I’d like to thank all of the other crew at Newhaven for their support and time to help with my training and pass out, and also everyone who passed their knowledge down.”

Assessor Dave Needham and John Simcock. Photo: Newhaven RNLI

He said: “The pass out involved many exercises, safety situations and emergency drills which, although trained and practiced seemed more pressured while under assessment. With the confident crew members carrying out their roles flawlessly the outcome was a successful one.”

Newhaven RNLI said the Coxswain is in command of the all-weather lifeboats at sea and is responsible for the lifeboat crew and casualties’ safety. They said an all-weather lifeboat cannot go to sea without a Coxswain.

Dave Needham, an RNLI’s Coastal Lifeboat Trainer, undertook the pass-out and John had to pass a series of onshore and offshore assessments, including search and rescue, navigation, command and emergency procedures.

Coxswain training covers all aspects of the highly skilled requirements needed and John was able to learn from other Coxswains at Newhaven, and from around the country at RNLI College. Newhaven RNLI said John has been volunteering with them since 2018, having joined to learn new skills, meet new people and to save lives at sea.

Volunteer Coxswain John Simcock

Roger Cohen MBE, Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Congratulations to John. The journey from lifeboat crew to a Severn Coxswain takes a lot of time, dedication and training. The crew as well as the RNLI have every confidence in John as a new volunteer Coxswain at Newhaven.”

Newhaven RNLI said some 97 per cent of the RNLI’s frontline lifesavers are volunteers, including 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland.