Newhaven RNLI crew swim to fundraise with Mermaids

The Seaford Mermaids open water swimming community held their 5th consecutive annual ‘Party on The Beach’ at the Buckle this Saturday 21 September. They have raised in excess of £5,500 for the RNLI. Along with Newhaven crew, they celebrated the charity’s lifesaving work with a sea dip and cake.

Emmeline Ravilious, Newhaven RNLI Water Safety Advisor, says: ‘The Mermaids daily forecast and tidal report is an RNLI water safety dream.’

The Mermaids ever-growing community of swimmers receive a daily Weather Report via social media that includes sunrise and sunset, air and sea temperature ranges through the day, wind speed and direction, sea state and swell, tide times and local hazards to beware of, such as rips and currents.

Ruth Rose, Seaford Mermaids founder and one of the group's forecasters, says: ‘The key is to keep swimming. It’s good for us, body and soul. If you’re planning to enjoy the water all year round as we do, knowledge for safety is a necessity.’

At 91 years of age, Ruth Rose is an inspiring advocate for open water swimming as part of a happy and a healthy lifestyle.

‘We like to thank the volunteer crew of Newhaven Lifeboat and help raise funds for the important lifesaving work they do. That’s what this party is all about.’

The Mermaids raised an impressive £3,778 through donations collected on the beach during the party and via a dedicated JustGiving page. These funds will go directly to Newhaven RNLI providing our volunteers with the kit and equipment they need to save lives. Other Mermaid donations have been made to RNLI centrally, as direct debits and one-off gifts.

The Seaford Mermaids take excellent water safety precautions, such as swimming in company, gaining awareness of potential local dangers, keeping up to date with the forecast for weather and tidal conditions. Ensuring they are visible in the water by carrying a float or wearing a brightly colour swim hat.

Emmeline Ravilious, says: ‘The Mermaids set a wonderful example of how to Respect the Water, but sometimes despite best efforts we can find ourselves in danger. If you see anyone in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

If you would like to contribute to the provision for our volunteers of the kit and equipment they need to save more lives at sea, please donate here: justgiving.com/campaign/rnli-newhaven-lifeboat-station-2024?utm_medium=campaign&utm_content=campaign%2Frnli-newhaven-lifeboat-station-2024&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=006

Key facts about the RNLI The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.