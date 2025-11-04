Newhaven RNLI ‘legend’ retires after lifetime of service

Newhaven RNLI has praised a former crew member who has retired after a ‘lifetime of service’.

Newhaven RNLI said all-weather lifeboats from Shoreham, Eastbourne and Newhaven RNLI came together for a joint exercise on Friday, October 24, to mark the retirement of Phill Corsi after 44 years, four months and four days.

They said Phill returned to the station where he started volunteering at just 17 years old on Newhaven’s lifeboat, the David and Elizabeth Acland.

Phill’s mother had given him permission to join the crew on his 17th birthday in the form of a card with a letter inside to give to the Newhaven coxswain. Newhaven RNLI added that Phill had pestered her ‘relentlessly’ about this during his teenage years.

Roger Cohen, volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager for Newhaven RNLI, said: “I have had the great pleasure of volunteering with Phill for 43 years and count him as a good friend. Phill embodies the RNLI values of selflessness, dependability, courage and trustworthiness every single day and although his retirement will be a great loss to the organisation, he has earned some time off for himself at long last.”

Phill spent years as volunteer lifeboat crew and also volunteered as a Special Constable in Lewes before joining the ambulance service. He became a paramedic and service manager and moved to the RNLI full-time as a fleet staff coxswain. Newhaven RNLI said he travelled ‘all around the coast of the UK and Ireland’ to crew the charity’s lifeboats wherever they needed support and training. He then finished his career as RNLI area operations manager for Sussex, which involved supporting stations from Shoreham to Rye Harbour.

Nathan Jauns, Regional Operations Lead, said: “These days the term ‘legend’ is often overused. In Phill’s case, it’s absolutely justified. Phill has always been incredibly generous with his time, patiently encouraging new crew and colleagues and sharing his vast knowledge to help them save lives at sea. He will be sorely missed by his friends all around the charity and we have been lucky to work with him for as long as we have.”