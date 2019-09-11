Newhaven woman completes gruelling 100km South Coast Challenge

A Newhaven woman took part in the South Coast Challenge and raised hundreds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tracy Creagh, 32, who has worked at Clifden House Dementia Care Centre in Seaford for the past six years, exceeded her original fundraising target of £600, to raise just over £700.

Tracy after completing the South Coast Challenge. Picture: Cloudnine PR

The gruelling event covered 100km across Sussex’s most iconic landmarks including Beachy Head, the Seven Sisters, Devil’s Dyke with the finish line in Arundel.

Tracy completed the event in just over 21 hours.

She said: “The South Coast Challenge was the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I’m so proud that I completed it.”

Nial Joyce, of Clifden House, said: “We are so proud of Tracy for completing the challenge and for raising so much money towards dementia research.

“Tracy is a very popular member of our team here at Clifden House and she has inspired us all with her determination.”

This month is World Alzheimer’s Month, the international campaign by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI). World Alzheimer’s Day is marked on September 21.

Donations to Tracy’s fundraising page can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-creagh.

Clifden House is a family-run dementia care centre and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Find out more at www.clifdenhouse.co.uk.