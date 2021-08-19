Newhaven Youth Centre celebrates official opening

The new youth centre

Construction of the brand new centre on Denton Island was completed in March 2020, but the pandemic saw the opening event postponed for more than a year.

However, as restrictions have gradually lifted, young people have begun to enjoy using the unique, purpose built space.

Representatives from organisations which helped fund the centre attended the opening, including the National Lottery Community Fund, LandAid and Newhaven Town Council.

The Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff of East Sussex, the Mayor of Newhaven and the Chair of Lewes District Council were also present.

Shannon Payne, Sussex Community Development Association Youth Team Lead, said: “To celebrate this unique centre for

young people is long overdue and we are thrilled to be able to thank funders and supporters of the project.

“Everyone has been able to get an idea of how the Youth Centre is already being used, as a base for youth clubs and a range of activities in such an exciting space.”

The fun continued with the Community Open Day at Denton Island Community Centre and an opportunity to showcase activities and services that are on offer to all local people.