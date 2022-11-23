Newhaven's Denton Island a 'major flood risk' due to global warming

Offices and facilities based on Denton Island in Newhaven are at high risk to the consequences of flooding with increasing tidal heights due to global warming.

Environmental activist and former Lewes District councillor Bob Brown has raised his concerns about the island, stating that the high tide on Tuesday morning (November 22) came close to flooding the area which include recreation facilities and a children's creche.

Mr Brown said: "As long ago as October 2000, when whilst working at Beddingham, I witnessed the terrible floods that affected communities along the River Ouse.

"I have been concerned to note that whilst flood walls have been since built in Newhaven and upstream at Lewes, nothing seems to have been put in hand to protect Denton Island.

“Many people work there and there is also a training area, recreation facilities and a children's creche. The day after the floods in 2000, I took two photos at the next high tide which show how close Denton Island came to being inundated.”

Sussex has recently been hit by a number of floods, following numerous amber weather warnings for rain from the Met Office in the last month.

Mr Brown believes less grassland in the county due to development means there is a reduced capacity to cope with this increased rainfall.

The former councillor has called on the local authority's to protect the island, which contains a vast amount of sensitive electrical equipment.

Mr Brown said: "We were all told that the Lewes floods were a 'one in a century' event. Recent weather trends suggest that this may well be optimistic, and due to the increasing tendency to pave over grassland which would formerly have acted as a sponge for heavy rainfall, there is less capacity for open ground to absorb the kind of deluges we have been recently experiencing

